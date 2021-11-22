With Ramiz Raja not impressed, PCB's high performance centre headed for overhaul

Left Menu

PTI | Karachi | Updated: 22-11-2021 15:53 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 15:49 IST
The Pakistan Cricket Board's National High Performance Centre in Lahore could see a complete overhaul of management as PCB chairman Ramiz Raja is not happy with its results. According to a source in the board, the NHPC is not functioning at full strength after the ouster of head coach, Grant Bradburn, bowling coach, Mohammad Zahid and wicket-keeping coach Atiq uz Zaman.

''Atiq went on leave to UK as he is based there like Mohammad Zahid. While Atiq has returned for a while to wrap up his things with the board, Zahid has resigned,'' the source said.

He said Bradburn was told to step down last month and he has left for New Zealand.

''Ramiz is also not satisfied with the performance of the HPC head, former Test spinner, Nadeem khan and he might be replaced soon,'' the source said.

Ramiz has hinted in a recent interview that he will be bringing in his own team to manage the HPC and domestic cricket.

Ramiz last week, in an interaction with the media, made it clear he was not happy at all with the standard of domestic cricket including the pitches and coaching after 34 centuries were scored in the first four rounds of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy.

The PCB chief said he would be taking steps to improve the quality of pitches in the country and as a first measure he has brought back former chief curator Agha Zahid into the board although he had retired two years back.

''Ramiz is likely to announce a new set-up to run domestic cricket and the high performance centre in the next few days,'' the source disclosed.

Nadeem who is the elder brother of former Pakistani captain, Moin Khan, was brought in as director of the centre during the tenure of former chairman, Ehsan Mani and ex-CEO, Wasim Khan to revamp domestic cricket and improve the coaching structure in the country.

But Ramiz has made it clear he is not happy with the standard and productivity of the provincial team coaches some of whom have also got embroiled in controversies this season including arguments with senior players.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

