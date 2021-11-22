Left Menu

Good luck, my friend! You deserve it: Ronaldo to Solskjaer

Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shared his emotions after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his role as the manager of the Red Devils on Sunday. This decision came after Manchester United suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday.

ANI | Manchester | Updated: 22-11-2021 16:18 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 16:18 IST
Cristiano Ronaldo and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer (Photo/Cristiano Ronaldo-Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo shared his emotions after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left his role as the manager of the Red Devils on Sunday. This decision came after Manchester United suffered a 1-4 defeat at the hands of Watford in the Premier League on Saturday. Taking to Twitter, the Portugal captain wrote, "He's been my striker when I first came to Old Trafford and he's been my coach since I came back to Man. United. But most of all, Ole is an outstanding human being. I wish him the best in whatever his life has reserved for him. Good luck, my friend! You deserve it!"

Earlier, Manchester United stated in an official statement, "Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision. While the past few weeks have been disappointing, they should not obscure all the work he has done over the past three years to rebuild the foundations for long-term success." "Ole leaves with our sincerest thanks for his tireless efforts as Manager and our very best wishes for the future. His place in the club's history will always be secure, not just for his story as a player, but as a great man and a Manager who gave us many great moments. He will forever be welcome back at Old Trafford as part of the Manchester United family," it added.

Michael Carrick will now take charge of the team for forthcoming games, while the club looks to appoint an interim manager to the end of the season. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

