SL vs WI, 1st Test: Hosts on top after lacklustre batting show by visitors (Stumps, Day 2)

Sri Lanka took control of the ongoing first Test against West Indies after the visiting batters displayed a lacklustre performance on Day 2 here at the Galle International Stadium on Monday.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 22-11-2021 17:37 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 17:37 IST
Sri Lanka and West Indies in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
After bundling out Sri Lanka for 386, Windies got off to a steady start as openers Jermaine Blackwood and Kraigg Brathwaite put on 46 runs on the board. However, Sri Lanka stormed right back into the contest with two quick wickets of Blackwood (20) and Nkrumah Bonner (1), reducing the visitors to 51/2. Braithwaite (41) tried his best to survive but his resistance finally ended in the 32nd over as he was sent back to the pavilion by Ramesh Mendis. Windies innings further went into a slump as Shai Hope (10) and Jomel Warrican (1) departed cheaply. In the end, Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets before stumps on Day 2.

Earlier, resuming Day 2 on 267/3, Sri Lanka did not manage to show the same resistance as the opening day and the hosts kept on losing wickets at regular intervals. Once Dimuth Karunaratne (147) was sent back, what followed was a procession and in the end, the hosts were bowled out for 386. For West Indies, Roston Chase returned with five wickets. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 386 all out (Dimuth Karunaratne 147, Dhananjaya de Silva 61; Roston Chase 5-83); West Indies 113/6 (Kraigg Brathwaite 41, Jermaine Blackwood 20; Ramesh Mendis 3-23). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

