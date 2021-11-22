Left Menu

MS Dhoni keeps tab as Shahrukh lights up SMAT final with last-ball six

Former India skipper MS Dhoni watched closely as Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan came to the party against Karnataka in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. Shahrukh's last-ball six helped Tamil Nadu win the thriller by four wickets.

Former India skipper MS Dhoni watched closely as Tamil Nadu batter Shahrukh Khan came to the party against Karnataka in the final of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy here at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on Monday. Shahrukh's last-ball six helped Tamil Nadu win the thriller by four wickets. Taking to Twitter, Chennai Super Kings posted a picture of Dhoni watching the action and wrote, "Fini See ing off in sty7e!"

This is the third time that Tamil Nadu has won the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament, having previously won it in 2006-07 and 2020-21. The side had also made it to the finals in the 2019-20 season and ended up suffering a loss against Karnataka. Meanwhile, IPL franchise Punjab Kings (PBKS) also congratulated Tamil Nadu and their batter Shahrukh for his heroics. Shahrukh hit a 15-ball 33 to take his side home.

"5 needed off 1 and SRK hits a six off the final ball to take Tamil Nadu over the line! Shahrukh Khan, you beauty! In the end, it had to be SRK who wins all the hearts!" Earlier, Abhinav Manohar and Praveen Dubey played knocks of 46 and 33 as Karnataka posted 151/7 in the allotted twenty overs. Asked to bat first, Karnataka got off to a bad start as the side lost its first three wickets with just 32 runs on the board. Rohan Kadam (0), Manish Pandey (13), and Karun Nair (18) failed to stay at the crease for a long haul. For Tamil Nadu, Sai Kishore scalped three wickets. (ANI)

