Soccer-Juventus' Danilo ruled out for eight weeks with thigh injury
Juventus defender Danilo will miss a key run of fixtures over the next eight weeks due to a thigh injury, the Italian club announced on Monday.
- Country:
- Italy
Juventus defender Danilo will miss a key run of fixtures over the next eight weeks due to a thigh injury, the Italian club announced on Monday. The Brazilian has featured in all but three of Juve's games in all competitions this season, but was forced off with injury during Saturday's 2-0 Serie A win over Lazio in Rome.
"Diagnostic tests... showed a medium degree lesion of the adductor longus muscle of the left thigh. The initial recovery time is expected to be approximately eight weeks," read a club statement. The Turin club are currently eighth in the Serie A table after a slow start to the season, but they top UEFA Champions League Group H, three points ahead of Chelsea, who they face on Tuesday in London.
Danilo is set to miss at least 12 games, including European matches against the Blues and Malmo, league clashes with Atalanta, Napoli and AS Roma, and the Italian Super Cup against Inter Milan in January.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Beijing's military aggression pushing Europe to strengthen ties with Taiwan: European Parliament
Two Polish judges' right to fair hearing was breached - European court
European shares struggle for direction after record run
European shares struggle for direction after record run
Europeans concerned at Israel listing of Palestinian groups