Left Menu

Southgate signs new contract with England through 2024

PTI | London | Updated: 22-11-2021 18:54 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 18:09 IST
Southgate signs new contract with England through 2024
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

England coach Gareth Southgate has signed a new contract through to the end of 2024, the Football Association said Monday.

"It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team," said Southgate, who is one of England's most successful coaches after leading the team to the World Cup semifinals in 2018 and the European Championship final this year.

The deal keeps Southgate in charge for two more major tournaments — next year's World Cup in Qatar and Euro 2024 in Germany.

Southgate took the England job on a permanent basis in November 2016 and is leading one of the country's most talented squads for several years.

"We have a great opportunity in front of us," Southgate said of his coaching team, ''and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in the future."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; China has given 76.3% of population complete COVID-19 vaccine doses and more

Health News Roundup: Italy reports 49 coronavirus deaths, 11,555 new cases; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021