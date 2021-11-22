Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland to coach England in 2022 World Cup

England manager Gareth Southgate and assistant coach Steve Holland have been renewed for their respective duties and will lead the Three Lions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both have signed new contracts that have extended their roles in the team till December 2024. Southgate, who marks five years in charge of the Three Lions at the end of this month, has overseen a period of positive progress, guiding England to a FIFA World Cup semi-final and UEFA Nations League third place before securing the best men's performance in 55 years with the UEFA EURO final this summer.

"I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles. It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark [Bullingham, FA CEO), John [McDermott, FA technical director] and the Board for their support -- and of course the players and support team for their hard work. We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future," said Southgate as reported by Englandfootball.com FIFA 2022 is scheduled to take place between November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. (ANI)

