Gareth Southgate and Steve Holland to coach England in 2022 World Cup
England manager Gareth Southgate and assistant coach Steve Holland have been renewed for their respective duties and will lead the Three Lions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both have signed new contracts that have extended their roles in the team till December 2024.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
England manager Gareth Southgate and assistant coach Steve Holland have been renewed for their respective duties and will lead the Three Lions to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Both have signed new contracts that have extended their roles in the team till December 2024. Southgate, who marks five years in charge of the Three Lions at the end of this month, has overseen a period of positive progress, guiding England to a FIFA World Cup semi-final and UEFA Nations League third place before securing the best men's performance in 55 years with the UEFA EURO final this summer.
"I am delighted that Steve and I have been able to extend our stay in our respective roles. It remains an incredible privilege to lead this team. I would like to take this opportunity to thank Mark [Bullingham, FA CEO), John [McDermott, FA technical director] and the Board for their support -- and of course the players and support team for their hard work. We have a great opportunity in front of us and I know they and the fans are all excited about what this squad could achieve in future," said Southgate as reported by Englandfootball.com FIFA 2022 is scheduled to take place between November 21 to December 18 in Qatar. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- World Cup
- Steve Holland
- Southgate
- UEFA
- McDermott
- Mark
- John
- Qatar
- FIFA World Cup
- England
- Steve
- Gareth Southgate
ALSO READ
Qatar tax authority not considering income tax -state news agency
Sleaze claims roiling UK govt put Johnson under pressure
Higher energy prices lift Qatar budget surplus - finance ministry
Qatar records 0.9 billion-riyal surplus in Q3 - finance ministry
Vin Diesel invites Dwayne Johnson to return for 'Fast & Furious 10'