Ban vs Pak, 3rd T20I: Want to take this confidence into Tests, says Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam expressed happiness after his side defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the third and final T20I here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka, on Monday. With this win, Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in a two-match Test series, beginning on Friday in Chittagong.

"The way every individual has performed, credit to the group. There is always scope for improvement. Our fielding has improved a lot. Middle-order has also taken responsibility to win matches. Want to take this confidence into the Tests. Thanks to the fans, we enjoyed these three matches," said Babar Azam in the post-match presentation. Coming to the match, chasing 125, Pakistan started cautiously and posted only 28 runs at the end of the Powerplay. Bangladesh then got a breakthrough as the Babar Azam was dismissed by Aminul Islam in the very next over, leaving the team's total on 32/1.

Rizwan and Haider then stabilized Pakistan's ship and got the scoreboard moving. But in the 16th over, Bangladesh broke the duo's partnership and dismissed Rizwan on 40. The game turned on its head in the last over as Mahmudullah sent three Pakistan batters back to the dugout -- Haider Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed, and Iftikhar Ahmed -- but that wasn't enough for Bangladesh as Mohammad Nawaz hit a boundary and took his side home in the nail-biting thriller. (ANI)

