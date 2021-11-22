Left Menu

Sachin Tendulkar impressed by dog's 'sharp ball catching skills'

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Monday shared a light-hearted video on Twitter, showing two children playing cricket along with a dog.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 22-11-2021 20:39 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 20:39 IST
Sachin Tendulkar impressed by dog's 'sharp ball catching skills'
Sachin Tendulkar (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar on Monday shared a light-hearted video on Twitter, showing two children playing cricket along with a dog. The legend praised the dog for its catching skills and even termed it as 'sharp'.

"Received this from a friend and I must say, those are some 'sharp' ball catching skills. We've seen wicket-keepers, fielders and all-rounders in cricket, but what would you name this?" tweeted Sachin Tendulkar. The former India skipper last Tuesday visited social projects for children that he is supporting in various parts of Madhya Pradesh. He also took stock of the construction of a school that his foundation is building in association with 'Parivaar', in memory of his late father Professor Ramesh Tendulkar.

While there have been various reports of the social work that Tendulkar has been doing -- before and during the pandemic -- safety restrictions have kept him from physically visiting the projects and beneficiaries. With the situation around COVID-19 easing, he visited children in the remote village of Sewaniya in Madhya Pradesh. The children get nutritious meals, and an opportunity at complementary education and sports in 'seva kutirs'. Parivaar, an NGO that Tendulkar's foundation supports, runs these seva kutirs for most vulnerable tribal children. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: CyberX9

Vulnerability in PNB server exposed customer data for about seven months: Cy...

 India
2
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vaccine passports without testing allow cases to be missed; Partial lunar eclipse dubbed 'Blood Moon' dazzles night skies

Science News Roundup: Breakthrough infections raise health, death risk; vacc...

 Global
4
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021