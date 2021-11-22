The following are the top/expected stories at 2125 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Mumbai City FC and FC Goa in Margao.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: With Shubman set for new middle-order slot, India to modify Test match ploy By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 22 (PTI) The Indian team management, in all likelihood, will ask the talented Shubman Gill to bat in the middle-order in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand to see if the youngster can take on the attack in the absence of big guns, if required.

SPO-CRI-MUSHTAQ-FINAL-TN Shahrukh Khan delivers Mushtaq Ali Trophy for TN in style New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) M Shahrukh Khan smashed a dramatic last ball six to help Tamil Nadu defend the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy T20 title with a thrilling four-wicket win over Karnataka in the summit clash here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-IND-ROHIT Ashwin is always an attacking option for a captain: Rohit Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) Ravichandran Ashwin is ''always an attacking option'' in the middle overs of a T20I match when a team needs wickets, India captain Rohit Sharma said of the seasoned off-spinner.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-SANTNER We've some good bowlers, look forward to spin challenge in Tests: Santner Kolkata, Nov 22 (PTI) New Zealand left-arm spinner Mitchell Santner and his spin colleagues are eagerly waiting to grind out on friendly tracks in the Test series against India after suffering a reversal in the Twenty20 series.

SPO-CRI-ICC-CT-PAK ICC confident teams will have no problem playing 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan Dubai, Nov 22 (PTI) The ICC is confident that teams will have no reservations travelling to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy despite over a decade-long scepticism about playing in that part of the world.

SPO-CRI-ICC Two-year T20 World Cup cycle important for growth of cricket: ICC Dubai, Nov 22 (PTI) The ICC on Monday asserted that a two-year T20 Word Cup cycle is important for the growth of the game as it is the format that is contested by all the members.

SPO-WREST-BAJRANG-COACH Bajrang splits with coach Shako Bentinidis, may tie up with Andriy Stadnik New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Star Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia has decided to split with Georgian coach Shako Bentinidis and may hire Beijing Olympics bronze medallist Andriy Stadnik if talks with the Ukranian succeed.

SPO-CRI-WBBL-HARMANPREET Harmanpreet named in WBBL Team of the Tournament Adelaide, Nov 22 (PTI) Indian T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur has been named in the Women's Big Bash League's official 'Team of the Tournament' after her stellar all-round performance for Melbourne Renegades this season.

SPO-CRI-PAK-MALIK Shoaib Malik to miss third Bangladesh T20I due to son's illness Dhaka, Nov 22 (PTI) Veteran Pakistan all-rounder Shoaib Malik will miss the third and final T20I against Bangladesh on Monday due to his son's illness, the PCB has announced.

SPO-CRI-AKHTAR-KNEE My running days are over, says Akhtar before going for knee replacement Lahore, Nov 22 (PTI) One of cricket's all-time fastest bowlers, Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that his ''running days are over'' as the former Pakistan speed merchant is going for a knee replacement surgery.

SPO-WREST-TAHERA Wrestling singlet under a burqa: The story of Tahera's struggles By Amanpreet Singh New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) Odisha grappler Tahera Khatun was told to embrace the burqa and shun the wrestling singlet but she made the tough choice of upholding her ''dharma'' as well as pursue her passion simultaneously.

SPO-BAD-IND-INDONESIA Sindhu, Srikanth eye consistency at Indonesia Open Super 1000 Bali, Nov 22 (PTI) Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and former world number 1 Kidambi Srikanth would look for a consistent show when they compete at the USD 850,000 Indonesia Open starting here on Tuesday.

SPO-HOCK-WC-JUNIOR Practice games against senior team were quite valuable: Graham Reid Bhubaneswar, Nov 22 (PTI) Playing practice matches against the senior hockey team, in the absence of overseas competition, was ''valuable preparation'' for the Indian side ahead of the FIH Junior World Cup, chief coach Graham Reid said on Monday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-CHENNAIYIN-HFC ISL: Chennaiyin FC face Hyderabad FC in opening test Bambolim (Goa), Nov 22 (PTI) Two-time winners Chennaiyin FC will begin the 2021-22 Indian Super League campaign against Hyderabad FC here on Tuesday with a new coach, new captain and renewed hopes of a turnaround after a poor run in the previous season.

SPO-HOCK-JUNIOR-WC-PAK We will surprise whole world with our hockey: Pakistan junior team skipper Abdul Odisha, Nov 22 (PTI) Pakistan team will surprise the entire world with its performance at the upcoming Junior Hockey World Cup, skipper Abdul Rana asserted on Monday.

SPO-BAD-BAI-SELECTION National ranking tournaments till March 2022 to be considered as selection events for trials: BAI New Delhi, Nov 22 (PTI) All the national ranking tournaments till March next year will be considered as selection events for trials for participation in the international competitions, Badminton Association of India (BAI) said on Monday.

