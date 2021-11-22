Mark Cavendish suffers small pneumothorax, two broken ribs in cycling crash

Following a crash during the Ghent Six Day track event, English cycling great Mark Cavendish has suffered two broken ribs on his left side and a small pneumothorax. Cavendish was taken to the Ghent University Hospital and is expected to be discharged on Monday or Tuesday, before undergoing a period of recuperation.

"Following his crash at the Ghent Six Day, Mark Cavendish was taken to the Ghent University Hospital, where he was kept overnight," His Deceuninck-QuickStep team said in an official statement. "Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax, both of which have been treated with medication, and he has been kept in the hospital for observation," the statement added.

Cavendish, who was racing in the event alongside team-mate Iljo Keisse, was one of several riders to crash in the final race. Later, his wife Peta Cavendish took to Twitter and wrote, "Thank you for all the messages. Mark is spending the night in ICU following today's crash. Thank you to all the medical staff that helped us today and also to the @deceuninck_qst. Staff that sprung into action to help me and the kids." (ANI)

