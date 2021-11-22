Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Players share responsibility for Solskjaer exit, says captain Maguire

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire said the players must share a "big responsibility" for manager Ole Gunnar Solskajer's sacking following a dreadful run of results. The Norwegian parted company with the club on Sunday after nearly three years as permanent manager -- a shambolic 4-1 Premier League defeat at Watford proving the final straw.

Table Tennis: China, US team up at worlds on 50th anniversary of 'ping-pong diplomacy'

China and the United States will team up for the mixed doubles event at the World Table Tennis Championships finals this month on the 50th anniversary of "ping-pong diplomacy", the International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) said on Monday. "Ping-pong diplomacy" was triggered by a meeting between a Chinese and an American player at the 1971 world championships and helped mend relations between the two countries.

Motor racing-Verstappen will have first shot at F1 title in Saudi Arabia

Max Verstappen will have his first shot at clinching the Formula One title in Saudi Arabia in two weeks' time but Red Bull's championship leader could also see his advantage disappear entirely. The 2021 title battle remains too close to call, with Mercedes' seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton closing the gap to eight points with another dominant win in Qatar on Sunday.

NBA-LeBron James ejected for strike to Pistons' Stewart's face

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James was ejected from Sunday's 121-116 win over the Detroit Pistons for an errant swinging arm that drew significant blood from the face of Isaiah Stewart, the NBA said. The incident took place with 9:18 remaining in the third quarter, with the Lakers trailing 78-66, as James swung his arm through and struck Pistons center Stewart in the eye area when battling for a rebound after a free throw.

NBA roundup: Lakers rally past Pistons after LeBron James ejected

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart were ejected during a wild fracas in the Lakers' 121-116 victory on Sunday. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook led the Lakers from 17 points down in the second half. Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, while Westbrook supplied 26 points, 10 assists and nine rebounds. Carmelo Anthony added 18 points.

WTA: Chinese tennis player's call with Olympic chief is not enough

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai's video call with the president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) does not address or alleviate the Women's Tennis Association's (WTA) concern about her well-being, the WTA said on Monday. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern nearly three weeks ago, after she alleged that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Cricket-Thirty six people reach out to Yorkshire's whistleblower hotline

As many as 36 people have contacted Yorkshire's new whistleblower hotline since it was launched last week following the allegations of institutional racism made by former player Azeem Rafiq, the club said on Monday. Rafiq, a player of Pakistani descent, last week testified before a British parliamentary committee and spoke of the discrimination he faced while at Yorkshire, saying that the sport in England was riddled with racism.

Any decision on German boycott of China's Olympics is for next govt - spokesperson

Any decision on whether Germany will boycott next year's Winter Olympics in China next year will be made by the next government, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Monday. There have been calls from human rights groups for a boycott over China's record on human rights.

No decision on UK government representation at Beijing Olympics - PM's spokesman

No decision has yet been made on who will represent the British government at the Beijing Winter Olympics next year but Prime Minister Boris Johnson does not support the idea of sporting boycotts, his spokesman said on Monday. Human rights groups have called for a boycott of the games in February over China's record on human rights and the United States has said it is considering a diplomatic boycott.

Soccer-Crowd problems put future of French football at risk, says minister

Repeated crowd problems in Ligue 1 are putting the future of French soccer at risk, French Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu said after Sunday's game between Olympique Lyonnais and Olympique Marseille was abandoned due to fan violence. The disciplinary commission of the French League (LFP) on Monday said that Lyon would play their Ligue 1 home games behind closed doors until it rules on the incident on Dec. 8 after an investigation.

