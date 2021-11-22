Left Menu

India A's side balanced, following processes correctly will get best results: Skipper Priyank Panchal

India A skipper Priyank Panchal feels that his side is balanced and will get 'great results' in the upcoming three 4-day clashes against South Africa A.

ANI | Bloemfontein | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:21 IST
India A skipper Priyank Panchal. Image Credit: ANI
India A skipper Priyank Panchal feels that his side is balanced and will get 'great results' in the upcoming three 4-day clashes against South Africa A. The series will kick start from November 23 to December 9 at the Mangaung Oval in Bloemfontein.

Priyank Panchal believes his team, which includes Delhi Capitals opening batter Prithvi Shaw and Mumbai Indians spinner Rahul Chahar, is "well-balanced" and sticking to their processes will help them overcome their opponents in the series. "We have a very balanced side and following our processes correctly will get us the best results. It is definitely going to be an exciting tour for all of us. We have prepared very well, and we are looking forward to the series," said India A skipper in a statement.

The South Africa A squad features a mixture of experienced and emerging talents, with in-form players from the domestic scene given an opportunity to stake their claim for Proteas selection. "As a side, our number one priority is to win. At an individual level, that means putting in performances that will help move the team forward and hopefully we can achieve that on the field," said South Africa A skipper Pieter Malan.

South Africa A squad to play India A: Pieter Malan (c), Sarel Erwee, Edward Moore, Raynard van Tonder, Sinethemba Qeshile, Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, Migael Pretorius, Beuran Hendricks, Lutho Sipamla, Glenton Stuurman, George Linde, Jason Smith, Tony de Zorzi. India A squad touring South Africa: Priyank Panchal (c), Prithvi Shaw, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Devdutt Padikkal, Sarfaraz Khan, Baba Aparajith, Upendra Yadav (wk), K Gowtham, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Kumar, Navdeep Saini, Umran Malik, Ishan Porel, Arzan Nagwaswalla. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

