BCCI shares video of Indian players having fun at team hotel
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a light-hearted video, showing batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Siraj having a fun time in the team hotel, post the team's victory in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand.
- Country:
- India
Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared a light-hearted video, showing batter Shreyas Iyer and pacer Mohammed Siraj having a fun time in the team hotel, post the team's victory in the three-match T20I series against New Zealand. India defeated New Zealand in the third T20I on Sunday to clean sweep the Kiwis 3-0.
Taking to Twitter, BCCI posted a video of Shreyas Iyer showing a magic trick to Siraj and Ruturaj Gaikwad and also sharing some laughter moments. "Weaving some magic with a deck of cards and blowing everyone's minds. How's this card trick from @ShreyasIyer15 that got @mdsirajofficial stunned!" BCCI tweeted.
Coming to the match, Rohit's 56-run knock followed by Axar Patel's three-wicket haul helped India defeat New Zealand by 73 runs in the third and final T20I here at the Eden Gardens on Sunday. Earlier, Rohit Sharma played a knock of 56 runs as India posted 184/7. In the final three overs, the Men in Blue managed to add 36 more runs, taking the score past the 180-run mark. Deepak Chahar played a cameo of 21 runs off just 8 balls as India posted a competitive total on the board.
The two teams will square off in two-match Test series, beginning Thursday in Kanpur. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Lawyer says New Zealand mosque gunman is considering appeal
Lockdown of New Zealand's largest city to end this month
New Zealand mosque shooter considers appealing life sentence
Virus curbs to ease in Auckland as New Zealand hits vaccination targets
T20 WC: Milne hails New Zealand attack following clinical victory over Afghanistan