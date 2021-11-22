Left Menu

Cycling-Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen. "Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication.

Reuters | Updated: 22-11-2021 23:58 IST | Created: 22-11-2021 23:58 IST
Cycling-Cavendish recovering from broken ribs, collapsed lung

British cyclist Mark Cavendish is recovering from broken ribs and a collapsed lung after a crash in the Six Days of Ghent track meeting on Sunday. Cavendish was riding in the Madison when he went down in a crash involving Olympic and world champion Lasse Norman Hansen.

"Examinations showed that Mark has suffered two broken ribs on this left side and has a small pneumothorax (collapsed lung), both of which have been treated with medication. He has been kept in the hospital for observation," Cavendish's road team Deceuninck Quick-Step said in a statement. "It is expected that Mark will be discharged either later today or tomorrow morning, and will then undergo a period of recuperation."

Cavendish took to Twitter to reassure his fans on Monday. "So Ghent didn't end the way we'd have preferred, I think it's fair to say. Some water on the track, a high speed crash and a few barrel rolls later, I'm being treated for some broken ribs and a pneumothorax.

"In a bit of pain, but a couple of nights with the incredible staff here at Ghent by University Hospital should sort me out." Cavendish, 36, enjoyed a remarkable return to form this year, sprinting to four stage wins at the Tour de France to equal the record 34 of Belgian great Eddy Merckx.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021