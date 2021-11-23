Left Menu

Bangladesh team really needs to do some soul searching, says Shahid Afridi

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi feels the Bangladesh team need better wickets to showcase their talent rather than competing on poor pitches and giving "ordinary" performances in World Cups.

ANI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-11-2021 09:33 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 09:33 IST
Bangladesh team really needs to do some soul searching, says Shahid Afridi
Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0 on Monday. (Image: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi feels the Bangladesh team need better wickets to showcase their talent rather than competing on poor pitches and giving "ordinary" performances in World Cups. Mohammad Rizwan (40) and Haider Ali (45) starred with the bat as Pakistan defeated Bangladesh by five wickets in the third and final T20I here at the Shere Bangla National Stadium on Monday.

Afridi congratulated Pakistan on the victory and said the side needs to carry the winning momentum. "Congratulations Pakistan!! A bit too close for comfort at the end. Great to see the team maintain winning ways, so important for a team to carry on the winning momentum," Afridi tweeted.

The former Pakistan skipper also pointed out that Bangladesh "desperately" need better pitches if they want to improve as a team. "Bangladesh really need to do some soul searching, do they want to win on such pitches and give ordinary performances abroad and in World Cups? They have great talent and passion for the game but desperately need better pitches if they want to progress," Afridi tweeted.

With this win, Pakistan won the three-match series 3-0 and now both teams will square off in a two-match Test series, beginning on Friday in Chittagong. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021