Left Menu

Tamim out of New Zealand tour with thumb injury

PTI | Dhaka | Updated: 23-11-2021 10:26 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 10:23 IST
Tamim out of New Zealand tour with thumb injury
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal will miss the upcoming tour of New Zealand due to a thumb injury sustained during the Everest Premier League in Nepal.

According to a report in cricbuzz.com, Tamim has been advised one month's rest after he consulted a physician in England on Monday.

''He (Tamim) met the physician and they have advised him to take one-month rest though he won't require any surgery,'' Bangladesh Cricket Board's chief physician Debashish Chowdhury said.

''In that case, he's missing the New Zealand tour.'' Bangladesh will play two Tests in New Zealand as part of the teams' new World Test Championship cycle.

The opening Test will be held at the Bay Oval in Tauranga from January 1-5, followed by the second fixture at Christchurch starting on January 9.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021