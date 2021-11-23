Left Menu

Indian shuttler PV Sindhu to contest BWF Athletes' Commission election next month

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be contesting the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes' Commission election scheduled to be held on December 17, 2021.

ANI | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 23-11-2021 11:12 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 11:12 IST
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu to contest BWF Athletes' Commission election next month
Indian shuttler PV Sindhu. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Malaysia

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be contesting the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes' Commission election scheduled to be held on December 17, 2021. Sindhu is the only current Athletes' Commission member standing for re-election. She was first elected in 2017 and is one of six women representatives running this cycle.

"World champion and two-time Olympic medallist Pusarla V. Sindhu is the only current Athletes' Commission member standing for re-election," BWF said in a statement. "The elections for the BWF Athletes' Commission 2021- 2025 will take place on Friday 17 December 2021 during the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain. Nine candidates have been nominated for the available six positions," the governing body further said

Joining Sindhu is Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's doubles gold medallist Greysia Polii. "I would like to assist my fellow players to achieve their dreams and help them out with their requests around competing on the international circuit," said Polii of her nomination.

According to BWF, the Chair of the Athletes' Commission is elected by the new Athletes' Commission and that person becomes a BWF Council Member after the vetting process required under the BWF constitution. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

Study finds ridesharing might reduce drunk driving accidents

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021