Indian shuttler PV Sindhu to contest BWF Athletes' Commission election next month

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu will be contesting the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Athletes' Commission election scheduled to be held on December 17, 2021. Sindhu is the only current Athletes' Commission member standing for re-election. She was first elected in 2017 and is one of six women representatives running this cycle.

"World champion and two-time Olympic medallist Pusarla V. Sindhu is the only current Athletes' Commission member standing for re-election," BWF said in a statement. "The elections for the BWF Athletes' Commission 2021- 2025 will take place on Friday 17 December 2021 during the TotalEnergies BWF World Championships 2021 in Huelva, Spain. Nine candidates have been nominated for the available six positions," the governing body further said

Joining Sindhu is Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games women's doubles gold medallist Greysia Polii. "I would like to assist my fellow players to achieve their dreams and help them out with their requests around competing on the international circuit," said Polii of her nomination.

According to BWF, the Chair of the Athletes' Commission is elected by the new Athletes' Commission and that person becomes a BWF Council Member after the vetting process required under the BWF constitution. (ANI)

