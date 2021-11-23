Sports News Roundup: NBA-James suspended one game, Stewart two after on-court incident; Cuban woman says soccer star Maradona raped her as teenager, 'stole my childhood' and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-James suspended one game, Stewart two after on-court incident

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James has been handed a one-game suspension without pay and Detroit Piston's Isaiah Stewart a two-game suspension after an on-court incident on Sunday where a swing of James' arm bloodied Stewart's face, the NBA said. James was suspended for "recklessly hitting Stewart in the face and initiating an on-court altercation," Byron Spruell, president of league operations, said in a statement on Monday.

Cuban woman says soccer star Maradona raped her as teenager, 'stole my childhood'

Mavys Alvarez, a Cuban woman who had a relationship with late soccer star Diego Maradona two decades ago, told a news conference on Monday that the Argentine player had raped her when she was a teenager and "stolen her childhood." Alvarez, now 37, gave testimony last week to an Argentine Ministry of Justice court that is investigating her allegations of trafficking against Maradona's former entourage, linked to events when she was 16.

Soccer: Southgate wants to 'prove people wrong' at club level after England role

England manager Gareth Southgate said he would like to return to club management at some point and that he would be motivated to "prove people wrong" about his track record in domestic football. Southgate, who was handed the England job on a full-time basis in 2016, signed a new contract through to the end of 2024 on Monday. He led England to the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final this year.

WTA: Chinese tennis player's call with Olympic chief is not enough

Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai's video call with International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach did not address or alleviate concerns about her well-being, the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) said on Monday. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

NBA: Bucks hold moment of silence for Wisconsin parade attack victims

The Milwaukee Bucks held a moment of silence prior to their game on Monday for the victims of an attack in Waukesha, Wisconsin, where a motorist sped his SUV through a Christmas parade, killing five people and injuring scores more. Darrell Brooks, 39, was arrested near the scene of Sunday's attack in the town 20 miles (32 km) west of Milwaukee and faces five counts of first-degree homicide.

Cricket: ICC confident all teams will travel to Pakistan for 2025 Champions Trophy

India's participation in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan is a "challenging" issue for the International Cricket Council but the world governing body said it is confident all teams will travel to the country for the tournament. International sides have largely steered clear of Pakistan since an attack by Islamist militants on the Sri Lanka team bus in Lahore in 2009 that killed six policemen and two civilians.

Soccer: United caretaker Carrick relishing the challenge

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said he has limited time to make an impact in the role but is relishing the challenge ahead of Tuesday's Champions League group game at Villarreal. United sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer on Sunday after a run of five defeats in seven Premier League games left them eighth.

Cricket: New Zealand ponder 'enormity' of India challenge

New Zealand open their World Test Championship defence against India this week with an air of fatigue after a long road trip and the emotional letdown of the T20 World Cup. Whitewashed 3-0 by India in a T20 series on the heels of their World Cup final defeat by Australia, the 'Black Caps' have lost that winning feeling as they head into the first test in Kanpur on Thursday against an opponent bent on revenge.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant returns, lifts Nets past Cavs

Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 117-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Durant returned from sitting out Friday's two-point win over the visiting Orlando Magic on Friday due to a minor right shoulder sprain and struggled at times on a night when the Nets overcame a 12-point deficit.

Soccer: Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are among the 11 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, the world governing body said on Monday. The trio are joined by last year's winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

