Kohli, Anushka engage in fun chat as cat visits India batter at training

India's ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with a "cool" cat. Kohli resumed training in Mumbai to gear up for the second Test against New Zealand and posed with a cat during the practice session.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 14:54 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 14:54 IST
Virat Kohli with a cat (Image: Virat Kohli's Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
India's ODI and Test skipper Virat Kohli on Tuesday shared an adorable picture with a "cool" cat. Kohli resumed training in Mumbai to gear up for the second Test against New Zealand and posed with a cat during the practice session. "A quick hello from a cool cat at practice," Kohli captioned the post on Instagram.

Kohli's wife and actor Anushka Sharma replied to the picture and said hello to the cute cat. "Hello billi," wrote Anushka. However, it was Kohli's reply that garnered the attention of fans. "@anushkasharma launda from dilli and mumbai ki billi," Kohli replied to Anushka's comments on the post.

Kohli will be back in action in the second Test against New Zealand and batter Ajinkya Rahane will lead India in the opening match on Thursday. India stand-in vice-captain Cheteshwar Pujara has backed Rahane to get back among the runs in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand.

Pujara said Rahane is just one hundred away from roaring back to form as the batter has been working hard in the nets ahead of the series. (ANI)

