Left Menu

Langer not part of CA panel to pick next Australia Test skipper: Report

Australia head coach Justin Langer is not a part of the panel picked by Cricket Australia (CA) to pick the next Test skipper.

ANI | Sydney | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:28 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:28 IST
Langer not part of CA panel to pick next Australia Test skipper: Report
Australia head coach Justin Langer (file image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia head coach Justin Langer is not a part of the panel picked by Cricket Australia (CA) to pick the next Test skipper. As per a report in Sydney Morning Herald, a joint committee has been selected comprising CA's chief executive Nick Hockley, chair Richard Freudenstein, and fellow director Mel Jones.

The committee will now look at all the captaincy nominees before they go to the CA board. The entire process for picking the next skipper may take a week. All the captaincy nominees will be interviewed by the joint committee where they will be asked to share their vision for the men's Test team.

Tim Paine had stepped down as the captain of the side ahead of the much-awaited Ashes opener. According to cricket.com.au, Paine announced his resignation as Test skipper following revelations of a 'sexting' incident with a former Cricket Tasmania colleague in 2017.

Paine "deeply regretted" the incident and said he was "enormously" grateful to his wife and family for the forgiveness. "I spoke to my wife and family at the time and am enormously grateful for their forgiveness and support. We thought this incident was behind us and that I could focus entirely on the team, as I have done for the last three or four years," cricket.com.au quoted Paine as saying. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

5 killed, 40 injured as car rams into Christmas parade in Wisconsin

 United States
2
Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early treatment

Break your silence and speak to your Urologist about Prostate to get early t...

 India
3
Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo the damaging effects on your DNA

Stress is a health hazard. But a supportive circle of friends can help undo ...

 Australia
4
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021