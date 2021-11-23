Left Menu

KL Rahul ruled out of first Test, Suryakumar Yadav added to squad

PTI | Kanpur | Updated: 23-11-2021 15:47 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 15:47 IST
Senior India opener KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the first Test against New Zealand, starting Thursday, due to an injury.

Suryakumar Yadav, who was a part of India's Test squad that travelled to England, has been added to the side.

''KL Rahul is not playing the first Test,'' a BCCI source told PTI.

Rahul was missing from the Indian team's customary practice session, attended by almost all the players on Tuesday at the Green Park stadium.

The nature and extent of Rahul's injury could not be confirmed.

Shubman Gill was seen opening the batting along with Mayank Agarwal during the team's net session as Cheteshwar Pujara, the vice captain for the series-opener, also batted.

It is understood that one among Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav will make his Test debut and bat in the middle order. Shubhman was expected to bat in the middle order but now in the absence of Rahul, the youngster will be asked to play in his usual opening slot.

