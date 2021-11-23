Left Menu

SL vs WI, 1st Test: Visitors' lower-order offers resistance before rain plays spoilsport (Stumps, Day 3)

West Indies lower-order managed to show some fight against Sri Lanka in the first innings before rain forced early stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test here at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday.

ANI | Galle | Updated: 23-11-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 16:52 IST
Rahkeem Cornwall in action (Photo/ ICC Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
West Indies lower-order managed to show some fight against Sri Lanka in the first innings before rain forced early stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test here at the Galle International Stadium on Tuesday. At stumps, West Indies' score read 224/9 -- still trailing by 162 runs. For the hosts, Joshua Da Silva (11*) and Shannon Gabriel (0*) are currently unbeaten.

Resuming Day 3 on 113/6, overnight batters Kyle Mayers and Jason Holder managed to add 50 more runs to the total before Mayers (45) was sent back to the pavilion by Dhananjaya de Silva. Soon after, Holder (36) also perished off the bowling of Praveen Jayawickrama, and Windies was reduced to 175/8 in the 61st over. Rahkeem Cornwall and Joshua Da Silva then got together at the crease and the duo put on 49 runs for the ninth wicket, but as soon as Windies started to gain some momentum, Cornwall (39) was sent back to the pavilion by Suranga Lakmal.

After Cornwall's dismissal, rain played spoilsport and play did not resume, and as a result, umpires had to call for early stumps. Brief Scores: Sri Lanka 367 all out; West Indies 224/9 (Kyle Mayers 45, Rahkeem Cornwall 39; Praveen Jayawickrama 3-38). (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

