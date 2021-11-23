Indonesia Open: Lakshya Sen loses to world number one Kento Momota
India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. World number one Kento Momota defeated Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 53 minutes.
India shuttler Lakshya Sen on Tuesday bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Masters. World number one Kento Momota defeated Lakshya Sen 23-21, 21-15 in a match that lasted for 53 minutes. Earlier on Tuesday, India shuttler Parupalli Kashyap bowed out of the ongoing Indonesia Open. Kashyap suffered a defeat against Singapore's Loh Kean Yew. The Indian shuttler suffered an 11-21, 14-21 defeat in the match that lasted for 32 minutes.
The men's doubles pair of MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila also suffered a loss and as a result, the duo bowed out of the tournament. South Korea's duo of Choi SoI Gyu and Kim Won Ho defeated Arjun and Kapila 22-20, 21-13. The entire game lasted for just 41 minutes. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
