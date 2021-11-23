Left Menu

Brazil in sight, but Asian Cup preparation remains primary focus for Indian women's team

Indian women's football team is settling into the rhythm of being halfway across the world, to play against some of the best on the planet.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-11-2021 18:14 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 18:14 IST
Indian women's football team is settling into the rhythm of being halfway across the world, to play against some of the best on the planet. Still struggling to adjust to the time difference despite putting in enough sleeping hours on the long flight, the Indian side understands that they need to have their sights now firmly set on the three matches ahead -- Brazil, Chile, and Venezuela.

As the hours pass by, the excitement of being in Brazil to play football slowly transforms into quiet determination, a mindset that the team has developed over the years as they prepare for the big matches. Brazil is a big team with big names, but the ultimate goal of the Indian women's team remains the same -- to have the best preparation, going into the AFC Asian Cup next year.

"Brazil are, of course, a very big side. They have so much experience of playing tough opposition, and I'm sure they are going to play at a high level. It will be a good experience to carry this experience into the Asian Cup, and we will use this experience to push forward together," said midfielder Indumathi Kathiresan in an official release. The Indian women's team has already played across six different countries in 2021 -- Turkey, Serbia, Uzbekistan, UAE, Bahrain, and Sweden. With Brazil set to be the seventh country where they set foot on the turf, goalkeeper Aditi Chauhan weighed in about the importance of playing such matches to prepare for big tournaments.

"I think these international matches are very helpful to the team. Not only to be able to play alongside each other but also to understand each other. In the past as well we have gained a lot of experience, and we are looking forward to the same in the upcoming ones in Brazil," Aditi said. Defender Dalima Chhibber is one player who has had the opportunity to play in the Western Hemisphere in recent times, and she believes that all three matches will be played at an extremely fast pace.

"I've had the experience of sharing the field with players from South America when I had played in Canada. I can tell you that players from this part of the world are extremely skillful, and the teams tend to play at a very fast pace," Chhibber informed. "They have a lot of experienced players as well, but we will be going ahead to put our best foot forward. We are preparing for something big -- if we do well in the Asian Cup, we can qualify for the World Cup as well. So the focus remains on that," she added. (ANI)

