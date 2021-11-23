Left Menu

Ind vs NZ: Hosts sweat it out at training ahead of 1st Test

Ahead of the upcoming first Test against New Zealand, Team India had a gruelling training session on Tuesday.

Ahead of the upcoming first Test against New Zealand, Team India had a gruelling training session on Tuesday. Every squad member went out to the middle to fine-tune their skills ahead of the two-match series against the Kiwis.

BCCI's official Twitter handle shared some stills and captioned the post as: "When #TeamIndia hit the ground running in Kanpur ahead of the 1st #INDvNZ Test. " Team India batsman KL Rahul has sustained a muscle strain on his left thigh and has been ruled out of the upcoming 2-match Test series against New Zealand.

He will now undergo rehabilitation at NCA in preparation for the series against South Africa scheduled next month. The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named Suryakumar Yadav as Rahul's replacement.

The first Test between India and New Zealand begins on Thursday in Kanpur. Earlier, India had defeated New Zealand 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

India's Test squad: Ajinkya Rahane (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara (vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), KS Bharat (wicket-keeper), Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Axar Patel, Jayant Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Md. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)

