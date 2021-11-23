Left Menu

Imran Khan named International Sports Personality at MBR Awards

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 23-11-2021 19:56 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 19:56 IST
Imran Khan was named International Sports Personality at a ceremony to announce the winners at the eleventh edition of the MBR Creative Sports Awards in Dubai on Tuesday.

The Pakistan prime minister and former Pakistan cricket captain was awarded for his efforts in turning the country into one of the world's leading cricketing nations - he led Pakistan to victory against England in the 1992 World Cup - and for his role in promoting sport in the country as an administrator.

Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al Thani, President of Qatar Olympic Committee, was named Arab Sports Personality for his achievements since taking over as President of the Qatar Olympic Committee in 2015, including the unprecedented success of Qatari athletes at the Tokyo Olympic Games where they won two gold medals and a bronze.

The felicitation ceremony will take place in Dubai on January 9th next year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

