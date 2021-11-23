The following are the top/expected stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of ISL match between Hyderabad FC and Chennaiyin FC in Bambolim.

STORIES ON THE WIRE: SPO-CRI-IND-2NDLD RAHUL KL Rahul ruled out of first Test, Suryakumar Yadav added to squad By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 23 (PTI) Senior India opener KL Rahul was on Tuesday ruled out of the two-Test series against New Zealand due to a muscle strain in his left thigh, a development which is expected to open up debut opportunity for either Shreyas Iyer or Suryakumar Yadav.

SPO-CRI-IND-PUJARA Haven't changed my technique but being fearless has helped me enjoy game: Pujara By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 23 (PTI) It wasn't an alteration in technique but a fearless approach that has brought the joy back in batting for Cheteshwar Pujara, who won't put undue pressure of performance on himself.

SPO-CRI-IND-BCCI-MEAT BCCI's 'halal' meat recommendation for Indian cricketers raises eyebrows By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 23 (PTI) A row involving the BCCI erupted on Tuesday after it emerged that only 'halal' meat has been recommended for the Indian cricketers during their stay in Kanpur for the series-opening Test against New Zealand.

SPO-HOCK-WC-IND-PREVIEW Jr Hockey WC: Title holders India seek inspiration from Olympic bronze medallist seniors Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (PTI) The Indian colts would draw inspiration from their Olympic bronze medal-winning seniors when they begin their title defence at the Junior Hockey World Cup with a clash against France, here on Wednesday.

SPO-HOCK-WC-IND-COMMENTS Team first mentality is key to success in defending Jr Hockey WC title, says skipper Prasad Bhubaneswar, Nov 23 (PTI) Still relishing the country's historic bronze medal-winning feat at the Tokyo Olympics, captain Vivek Sagar Prasad wants the Indian junior hockey players to inculcate the team first mentality as they look to defend their FIH Junior World Cup title here.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-STEAD You may find us playing three spinners, says New Zealand coach Gary Stead Kanpur, Nov 23 (PTI) New Zealand coach Gary Stead has hinted that if the conditions demand, the visiting side may field three specialist spinners against India in the first Test, starting here on Thursday.

SPO-CRI-KAPOOR-CHESS-CRICKET AICF president Sanjay Kapoor as Green Park's Venue Director wants a ''memorable'' NZ Test By Kushan Sarkar Kanpur, Nov 23 (PTI) ''Please don't compare me with N Srinivasan sir. He has built a legacy and I am just starting off,'' says Sanjay Kapoor, a trifle embarrassed when reminded that he has something in common with one of the most powerful administrators in Indian cricket.

SPO-CRI-AUS-WARNE-CUMMINS Time is right to make Pat Cummins captain, says Warne Melbourne, Nov 23 (PTI) Spin legend Shane Warne has backed Pat Cummins to be Australia's next Test captain, saying the time is right for the pace spearhead to take over the role from Tim Paine.

SPO-BAD-SINDHU-BWF Sindhu to contest BWF Athletes' Commission election in December New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) India's two-time Olympic medallist P V Sindhu will be contesting the BWF Athletes' Commission election to be held during the World Championships in Spain on December 17.

SPO-CRI-AUS-PAINE-BAILEY Chief Selector Bailey to 'step aside' from voting on Paine's fate Melbourne, Nov 23 (PTI) Chief selector George Bailey has decided to recuse himself from voting if there is a split decision on whether Tim Paine should be included in the Australian Test side following the 'sexting scandal'.

SPO-CRI-IND-NZ-PATEL Excited Patel ready for India challenge Kanpur, Nov 23 (PTI) New Zealand's Ajaz Patel is excited to return to the country of his birth but as a cricketer he is well aware of the challenges that a spinner has to tackle against India in their own backyard.

SPO-CRI-SMITH-HEALY Reinstating Smith as Australia captain will only add to the circus, says Ian Healy Melbourne, Nov 23 (PTI) If Steve Smith is reinstated as captain of the Australian Test squad for the upcoming Ashes following Tim Paine's exit after the sexting scandal it will only ''add to the circus'', said former wicketkeeper-batter Ian Healy.

SPO-CRI-IPL-EXHIBITION Time BCCI allows IPL teams to play exhibition games overseas in off season: Ness Wadia New Delhi, Nov 23 (PTI) It is time the BCCI allows IPL teams to play exhibition games overseas in off-season as it will only strengthen what is already a strong product, feels Punjab Kings co-owner Ness Wadia.

SPO-CRI-WOM-ICC-RANKINGS Mithali Raj retains 3rd spot among batters, Jhulan second among bowlers in ICC ODI rankings Dubai, Nov 23 (PTI) India captain Mithali Raj retained her number three spot among batters while her veteran compatriot Jhulan Goswami maintained her second position among bowlers in the ICC women's ODI rankings issued on Tuesday.

SPO-FOOT-ISL-BFC-ODISHA-PREVIEW Bengaluru FC look to build on opening match success with win over Odisha Vasco, Nov 23 (PTI) Former champions Bengaluru FC would look to build a winning momentum after their opening match victory when they face Odisha FC in their second Indian Super League fixture here on Wednesday.

SPO-FOOT-SANTOSH-JFA Santosh Trophy: AIFF may allow Jharkhand's participation after state govt intervention Ranchi, Nov 23 (PTI) The Jharkhand Football Association (JFA) may finally be able to send football teams for the upcoming Santosh Trophy and National Women's Championships following intervention from the state government.

SPO-CRI-HAZARE-TN-SQUAD Dinesh Karthik, Washington Sundar back in TN squad for Vijay Hazare Trophy Chennai, Nov 23 (PTI) Tamil Nadu on Tuesday picked experienced wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik and all-rounder Washington Sundar in a 20-man squad for the Vijay Hazare Trophy cricket tournament.