Analysis: In Peng case, a glimpse into the machinery of Beijing's control

Tennis star Peng Shuai's sexual assault allegation and its aftermath have brought the realities of China's censorship and secrecy around its leadership to global attention just as Beijing prepares to host the Olympics. Peng, who was not publicly heard from for nearly three weeks after alleging that former vice premier Zhang Gaoli sexually assaulted her, told International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach on Sunday by video call that she was safe and well.

Cuban woman says soccer star Maradona raped her as teenager, 'stole my childhood'

Mavys Alvarez, a Cuban woman who had a relationship with late soccer star Diego Maradona two decades ago, told a news conference on Monday that the Argentine player had raped her when she was a teenager and "stolen her childhood." Alvarez, now 37, gave testimony last week to an Argentine Ministry of Justice court that is investigating her allegations of trafficking against Maradona's former entourage, linked to events when she was 16.

Soccer-Leipzig manager, captain to miss Brugge clash due to COVID

RB Leipzig head coach Jesse Marsch plus captain and goalkeeper Peter Gulacsi will miss Wednesday's Champions League trip to Club Brugge after testing positive for COVID-19, the Bundesliga club said on Tuesday. Assistant coach Marco Kurth will also not travel to Belgium following a positive case in his immediate family, with second assistant Achim Beierlorzer set to lead the side in his absence.

China urges 'certain people' to stop 'politicization' of Peng Shuai situation

China's foreign ministry said on Tuesday that "certain people" should stop the "malicious hyping" and "politicization" of the issue of tennis star Peng Shuai, as foreign governments and organisations continue to raise questions around her wellbeing. The whereabouts of Peng, a former doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Cricket-Third former Essex player alleges he suffered racist abuse

Another former player of English county Essex has said he suffered racist abuse at the club following allegations made by Zoheb Sharif and Maurice Chambers in the last week. Jahid Ahmed, who bowled for Essex from 2005-2009, told The Cricketer he was bullied by a senior coach and that his accent was mocked by players and some members of the coaching staff.

Soccer-France must boost stadium security urgently, says minister

France must urgently step up security measures at its soccer stadiums, the country's Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Tuesday following a meeting with Sports Minister Roxana Maracineanu after the latest outbreak of fan violence. Darmanin said French authorities would be examining areas such as imposing bans on supporters and stadiums, having more surveillance cameras around venues, and clarifying who would have the authority to cancel games in case of fan violence.

Tennis-No Nadal but Alcaraz set to shine in Spain's Davis Cup defence

Holders Spain finally get the chance to try and retain their Davis Cup crown when the competition resumes in yet another new format across three European cities this week with all eyes on teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the absence of Rafa Nadal. Two years ago in the inaugural edition of the revamped team event, a Nadal-inspired Spain claimed the title after an exhausting week in Madrid's Caja Magica.

NHL roundup: Senators return from COVID pause, fall to Avs

Cale Makar had two goals, Nazem Kadri had a goal and three assists and the Colorado Avalanche rallied to beat the Ottawa Senators 7-5 in Denver on Monday night. Alex Newhook scored the go-ahead goal for Colorado late in the third period, and Mikko Rantanen, Devon Toews and Valeri Nichushkin also scored. Andre Burakovsky had three assists and Darcy Kuemper stopped 15 shots.

NBA roundup: Kevin Durant returns, lifts Nets past Cavs

Kevin Durant scored 27 points, including the go-ahead basket late in the fourth quarter, as the visiting Brooklyn Nets rallied for a 117-112 victory over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday night. Durant returned from sitting out Friday's two-point win over the visiting Orlando Magic on Friday due to a minor right shoulder sprain and struggled at times on a night when the Nets overcame a 12-point deficit.

Soccer: Messi, Ronaldo and Salah on shortlist for FIFA Best Men's Player award

Paris St Germain forward Lionel Messi, Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo and Liverpool's Mohamed Salah are among the 11 players shortlisted for The Best FIFA Men's Player award, the world governing body said on Monday. The trio are joined by last year's winner Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich, Manchester City playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and Chelsea duo N'Golo Kante and Jorginho.

