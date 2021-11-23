Left Menu

Soccer-Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal defeat Pohang to secure fourth Asian title

Reuters | Updated: 23-11-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 23-11-2021 23:30 IST
Saudi Arabia's Al Hilal won a record fourth Asian Champions League title in Riyadh on Tuesday with a 2-0 victory over Pohang Steelers of South Korea.

Nasser Al Dawsari scored inside the opening 20 seconds at the King Fahd International Stadium and Moussa Marega added the second in the 63rd minute as Al Hilal added to the Asian titles the club had previously won in 1991, 2000 and 2019.

