Uttarakhand govt clears sports policy

The Uttarakhand Cabinet on Tuesday gave its approval to sports policy, 2021 announcing several steps to hone budding sports talent in the state and a slew of incentives for players who represent the state in national and international events.

According to the new sports policy, a physical and sports aptitude test will be conducted for children aged eight years to identify sporting talent at a tender age and start honing their skills, Cabinet Minister Subodh Uniyal told reporters after the cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

Centres of Excellence will be set up in the state for high priority games and 3,900 rising sportspersons aged 8-14 years selected on the basis of merit every year will be paid Rs 1500 per month under the Mukhya Mantri Udiyaman Khiladi Unnayan Yojana, he said.

Players aged 14-23 years will be provided scholarships of Rs 2000, sports kits, tracksuits and other tools and equipment related to the games they play to encourage them under the scheme.

Out of turn appointment procedure on B and C grade posts in government departments will be simplified for medal winners from the state at major sports events, Uniyal said.

Sportspersons going to represent the state at prestigious national and international events or to attend training camps will be entitled to travel for free in Uttarakhand Roadways buses.

There will be a sports quota of five per cent for talented sports persons in educational institutions and expansion of sports infrastructure all over the state, he said.

The Cabinet also approved the Uttarakhand Mega Industrial and Investment Policy, 2021.

