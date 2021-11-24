Sports News Roundup: Soccer-Chelsea thrash Juve 4-0 to reach Champions League last 16; Rights group says IOC is complicit in China's abuses ahead of Olympics and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Soccer-Chelsea thrash Juve 4-0 to reach Champions League last 16

Chelsea claimed a thumping 4-0 victory over Juventus thanks to goals from home-grown trio Trevoh Chalobah, Reece James and Callum Hudson-Odoi and a fourth by Timo Werner to top Champions League Group H and cruise into the knockout stage. European champions Chelsea took control from the outset and never relaxed as they booked their place in the last 16.

Soccer-Zenit qualify for Europa League following draw with Malmo

A last-gasp penalty by Yaroslav Rakitskiy earned 10-man Zenit St Petersburg a 1-1 draw at Malmo FF in their Champions League Group H clash on Tuesday, ensuring that the Russians will play in the Europa League in the New Year. Danish midfielder Soren Rieks netted Malmo's first goal of the group stage in the 28th minute, combining well with Veljko Birmancevic before firing a shot low to the keeper's left to give his side the lead.

Cuban woman says soccer star Maradona raped her as teenager, 'stole my childhood'

Mavys Alvarez, a Cuban woman who had a relationship with late soccer star Diego Maradona two decades ago, told a news conference on Monday that the Argentine player had raped her when she was a teenager and "stolen her childhood." Alvarez, now 37, gave testimony last week to an Argentine Ministry of Justice court that is investigating her allegations of trafficking against Maradona's former entourage, linked to events when she was 16.

Exclusive-Soccer-Biennial World Cup could cost leagues 8 billion euros per season, study says

A FIFA proposal for a World Cup every two years and changes to the Club World Cup could cost the big domestic soccer leagues and UEFA around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) per season in lost TV rights and match day and commercial agreements, according to a report commissioned by the leagues. More frequent international competitions, as well as additional international club games, could lead to major changes in the national leagues, including a reduction in the number of teams competing in them, a shift from weekend to weekday games, and fewer domestic games, the report said.

Rights group says IOC is complicit in China's abuses ahead of Olympics

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the International Olympic Committee of being complicit in China's rights abuses ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games after the IOC president's call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who supporters say may be under political duress. Foreign governments and rights advocates stepped up criticism of China's human rights practices when Peng disappeared for nearly three weeks after alleging on social media that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Soccer-Solid Benfica defence hold Barcelona to scoreless draw at Camp Nou

Benfica held Barcelona to a scoreless draw in the Champions League at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night, meaning the second team to qualify for the Round of 16 from Group E behind Bayern Munich will be decided in the final game of the group stage. Barca are two points ahead of Benfica with one game still to play, but they face a daunting task in the last group when they travel to Germany to take on Bayern, who have a perfect winning record so far. Benfica, meanwhile, host winless Dinamo Kyiv at home in Lisbon in their final game.

Soccer-Prolific David strikes again to take Lille top

Jonathan David netted the only goal as Lille brushed aside their dismal domestic form to beat RB Salzburg 1-0 at home on Tuesday and take control of their Champions League group. The French champions are without a win in five Ligue 1 games but took the lead in the 31st minute when prolific Canadian striker David finished from close range after a mazy dribble from strike partner Burak Yilmaz.

Hall of Famer Michael Strahan is going to space

Michael Strahan will make one Giant leap next month. The New York Giants legend and Pro Football Hall of Famer is heading to space on Dec. 9 aboard the New Shepard, a spacecraft owned by Amazon founder Jeff Bezos' company Blue Origin.

Tennis-No Nadal but Alcaraz set to shine in Spain's Davis Cup defence

Holders Spain finally get the chance to try and retain their Davis Cup crown when the competition resumes in yet another new format across three European cities this week with all eyes on teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the absence of Rafa Nadal. Two years ago in the inaugural edition of the revamped team event, a Nadal-inspired Spain claimed the title after an exhausting week in Madrid's Caja Magica.

Soccer-Record viewership for 2021 NWSL finale

Viewership for Saturday's National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) championship match increased 216% over the 2019 finale, the league reported on Tuesday. The Washington Spirit's 2-1 win over the Chicago Red Stars in Louisville, Kentucky, averaged 525,000 viewers on CBS, the NWSL said, after the majority of the regular season was broadcast on the Paramount+ streaming service.

