Monty Panesar appointed as Borough Lead for Middlesex

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has been appointed as a Borough Lead for Middlesex, who will now handle the role of scouting young players within London's inner city.

ANI | London | Updated: 24-11-2021 09:09 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 09:09 IST
Former England spinner Monty Panesar . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Former England spinner Monty Panesar has been appointed as a Borough Lead for Middlesex, who will now handle the role of scouting young players within London's inner city. Panesar is one of three new scouting appointments by Middlesex, alongside Ayzaz Hussain (Ealing) and Jim Clarke (Enfield/Barnet).

"We are delighted to announce the three new Borough Leads, all who will add a huge amount to our youth programme," said Mark Lane, Assistant Head of Youth Cricket for Middlesex as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "To be able to attract someone of Monty Panesar's calibre and experience to the role speaks for itself, and the fact that two of the appointments have previously been involved for a number of years and therefore have a real understanding of the standard of player Middlesex Cricket is looking for at this level of our Player Pathway is hugely important," he added.

Last week, the club's interim coach, Alan Coleman, was named as head of Men's Performance Cricket, with a new First XI coach and a club coach to be appointed in due course. According to a Middlesex press release, the Borough Leads will focus on identifying talent at under-10, under-12 and under-14 levels across eight London Boroughs, and building a winter training programme to develop youngsters in advance of the borough fixture programme in 2022. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

