Soccer-Ten-man Gremio come back to draw with Flamengo in Brazil

Gremio fought back from two goals down to secure a 2-2 draw with Flamengo on Tuesday despite having a man sent off in the second half, securing a valuable point in their fight against relegation from Brazil’s Serie A.

Flamengo, who play in the Copa Libertadores final against Palmeiras on Saturday, selected a team made up largely of reserves but still went ahead with a double from Vitinho after 58 and 74 minutes. Hosts Gremio had Jhonata Robert sent off after 60 minutes but pulled a goal back through Miguel Borja 15 minutes later.

Gremio's substitute goalkeeper Brenno was also red carded while on the bench for arguing with officials before his team grabbed an equaliser through Ferreira after 82 minutes. Gremio, on 36 points, are third from bottom of Serie A, with four teams to be relegated.

Flamengo are second, eight points behind Atletico Mineiro with four games remaining.

