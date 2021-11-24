Sports News Roundup: NBA-Warriors' Thompson says Poole reminds him of his younger self; Exclusive-Soccer-Biennial World Cup could cost leagues 8 billion euros per season, study says and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA-Warriors' Thompson says Poole reminds him of his younger self

Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson said teammate Jordan Poole reminds him of himself at a younger age, an observation that should send shivers down the spines of opponents everywhere. Thompson, who is inching closer to a return after missing the last two seasons with leg injuries, said he has been impressed by his 22-year-old replacement, whose scoring has been a big factor in the Warriors' NBA-best 15-2 record.

Exclusive-Soccer-Biennial World Cup could cost leagues 8 billion euros per season, study says

A FIFA proposal for a World Cup every two years and changes to the Club World Cup could cost the big domestic soccer leagues and UEFA around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) per season in lost TV rights and match day and commercial agreements, according to a report commissioned by the leagues. More frequent international competitions, as well as additional international club games, could lead to major changes in the national leagues, including a reduction in the number of teams competing in them, a shift from weekend to weekday games, and fewer domestic games, the report said.

Rights group says IOC is complicit in China's abuses ahead of Olympics

Human Rights Watch on Tuesday accused the International Olympic Committee of being complicit in China's rights abuses ahead of the 2022 Beijing Winter Games after the IOC president's call with Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai, who supporters say may be under political duress. Foreign governments and rights advocates stepped up criticism of China's human rights practices when Peng disappeared for nearly three weeks after alleging on social media that China's former Vice-Premier Zhang Gaoli had sexually assaulted her.

Soccer-Solid Benfica defence hold Barcelona to scoreless draw at Camp Nou

Benfica held Barcelona to a scoreless draw in the Champions League at the Camp Nou on Tuesday night, meaning the second team to qualify for the Round of 16 from Group E behind Bayern Munich will be decided in the final game of the group stage. Barca are two points ahead of Benfica with one game still to play, but they face a daunting task in the last group when they travel to Germany to take on Bayern, who have a perfect winning record so far. Benfica, meanwhile, host winless Dinamo Kyiv at home in Lisbon in their final game.

Tennis-No Nadal but Alcaraz set to shine in Spain's Davis Cup defence

Holders Spain finally get the chance to try and retain their Davis Cup crown when the competition resumes in yet another new format across three European cities this week with all eyes on teenager Carlos Alcaraz in the absence of Rafa Nadal. Two years ago in the inaugural edition of the revamped team event, a Nadal-inspired Spain claimed the title after an exhausting week in Madrid's Caja Magica.

Tennis-WTA's stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former U.S. official

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has become the world's "most effective" human rights organization over its leadership on the Peng Shuai case and willingness to lose money to stand by its principles, said Kelley Eckels Currie, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues. The whereabouts of Peng, a former tennis doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that a former top Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her. She re-appeared over the weekend in Beijing.

Soccer: Kante, Chilwell injuries take shine off Chelsea's win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was worried by injuries to midfielder N'Golo Kante and full back Ben Chilwell during their 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on Tuesday. Chelsea secured their place in the last 16 but Kante limped off in the first half while Chilwell suffered an apparent knee injury in the second period and was helped off the field.

Shohei Ohtani lands on All-MLB first and second teams

In a unique quirk honoring a one-on-a-kind player, Shohei Ohtani made the All-MLB first and second teams. The Los Angeles Angels star was selected to the first team as a designated hitter and to the second team as a starting pitcher in honors revealed Tuesday based on voting of fans, media members, ex-players and baseball officials.

Soccer-New manager, same performance level as Ronaldo again masks United flaws

On paper, a Manchester United victory away from home in Europe, especially one that sends them through to the last 16 of the Champions League, is a thing to be celebrated. But the manner of the 2-0 win in Villarreal on Tuesday night was all too familiar for United fans, with their team below par for much of the contest, before one particular star player bailed them out once more.

Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League was a huge boost for the players following their recent poor run of form that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure. United progressed to the last 16 after picking up their first win in four games in all competitions and Carrick, who is in temporary charge after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday, said the victory was all about the players.

