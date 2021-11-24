Left Menu

We can win in Munich: Xavi confident despite a 0-0 draw with Benfica in UCL debut

After failing to get the job done at home, Barcelona know they will likely need a win at unbeaten Bayern Munich to avoid their first group stage elimination in the Champions League in nearly two decades.

New Barcelona boss Xavi remains positive after a goalless draw at the Camp Nou with Benfica in his Champions League debut.

Barcelona's hopes of advancing in the top European club competition took a hit. After failing to get the job done at home, Barcelona knows they will likely need a win at unbeaten Bayern Munich to avoid their first group stage elimination in the Champions League in nearly two decades. A win would have guaranteed Barcelona a spot in the knockout stages for the 18th straight season, but they couldn't capitalize on the chances. The draw kept the Catalan club in second place in Group E, two points ahead of Benfica, but the Portuguese side has the tiebreaker advantage if they beat already eliminated Dynamo Kyiv at home and Barcelona fail to defeat the group winners Bayern in Germany in the final round. Bayern won 2-1 at Dynamo in the other group match on Tuesday to record their fifth straight victory in the competition. Benfica hasn't made it past the group stage since 2016-17.

