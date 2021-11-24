Soccer-Pohang boss Kim hopes players learn from ACL loss

Pohang Steelers head coach Kim Gi-dong has called on his players to learn from their mistakes after the South Koreans lost to Al-Hilal in the Asian Champions League final on Tuesday. Nasser Al Dawsari scored inside 20 seconds to set the Saudi Arabian side on their way to a 2-0 victory and a record fourth continental crown at the King Fahd International Stadium in Riyadh.

Pohang was also looking for a fourth title and they're first since 2009, having also claimed wins in 1997 and 1998. "We gave up the first goal way too early in the match, and I think the players started rushing things too much afterward," said Kim, who won the 2009 title with the club as a player.

"That led to a lot of mistakes on our part ... What's disappointing about this loss is that we showed only 50% of what we'd prepared. "I think some of our young players were a bit too nervous. I hope they will grow from this experience."

Pohang return to league action against Incheon United on Sunday.

