Left Menu

Cricket-South Africa's Ngidi out of ODIs due to positive COVID test

Fellow bowler Lizaad Williams is also out because of a rib muscle strain with Junior Dala called up to the squad as a replacement, a statement added. South Africa are already weakened for their first ODI series against the Dutch after resting six first-choice players involved in the T20 World Cup earlier this month, including captain Temba Bavuma.

Reuters | Pretoria | Updated: 24-11-2021 12:33 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 12:33 IST
Cricket-South Africa's Ngidi out of ODIs due to positive COVID test
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Cricket South Africa said on Wednesday fast bowler Lungi Ngidi has dropped out of their three-match One Day International series against the Netherlands after testing positive for COVID-19. Fellow bowler Lizaad Williams is also out because of a rib muscle strain with Junior Dala called up to the squad as a replacement, a statement added.

South Africa are already weakened for their first ODI series against the Dutch after resting six first-choice players involved in the T20 World Cup earlier this month, including captain Temba Bavuma. Also not taking part are Quinton de Kock, Aiden Markram, Anrich Nortje, Kagiso Rabada and Rassie van der Dussen.

The team are being captained by Keshav Maharaj. The first ODI is on Friday at Centurion, followed by matches on Sunday and on Dec. 1. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021