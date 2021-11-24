Sports News Roundup: NHL roundup: Stars shut down Connor McDavid, beat Oilers; Tennis-WTA's stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former U.S. official and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NHL roundup: Stars shut down Connor McDavid, beat Oilers

Roope Hintz had a goal and an assist and the Dallas Stars held Connor McDavid without a point for the first time this season in a 4-1 victory over the visiting Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday night. McDavid attempted three shots, including a one-timer that grazed the crossbar with 12.8 seconds left. He entered the contest with a season-opening 17-game point streak, the third-longest in franchise history behind Wayne Gretzky, who had a 51-gamer in 1983-84 and a 30-game streak in 1982-83.

Tennis-WTA's stance on Peng has made it human rights champion, says former U.S. official

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has become the world's "most effective" human rights organization over its leadership on the Peng Shuai case and willingness to lose money to stand by its principles, said Kelley Eckels Currie, former U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for Global Women's Issues. The whereabouts of Peng, a former tennis doubles world number one, became a matter of international concern for nearly three weeks after she posted a message on social media alleging that a former top Chinese government official had sexually assaulted her. She re-appeared over the weekend in Beijing.

Exclusive-Soccer-Biennial World Cup could cost leagues 8 billion euros per season, study says

A FIFA proposal for a World Cup every two years and changes to the Club World Cup could cost the big domestic soccer leagues and UEFA around 8 billion euros ($9 billion) per season in lost TV rights and match day and commercial agreements, according to a report commissioned by the leagues. More frequent international competitions, as well as additional international club games, could lead to major changes in the national leagues, including a reduction in the number of teams competing in them, a shift from weekend to weekday games, and fewer domestic games, the report said.

Soccer: Kante, Chilwell injuries take shine off Chelsea's win

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel said he was worried by injuries to midfielder N'Golo Kante and full back Ben Chilwell during their 4-0 Champions League win over Juventus on Tuesday. Chelsea secured their place in the last 16 but Kante limped off in the first half while Chilwell suffered an apparent knee injury in the second period and was helped off the field.

Shohei Ohtani lands on All-MLB first and second teams

In a unique quirk honoring a one-on-a-kind player, Shohei Ohtani made the All-MLB first and second teams. The Los Angeles Angels star was selected to the first team as a designated hitter and to the second team as a starting pitcher in honors revealed Tuesday based on voting of fans, media members, ex-players and baseball officials.

Soccer-New manager, same performance level as Ronaldo again masks United flaws

On paper, a Manchester United victory away from home in Europe, especially one that sends them through to the last 16 of the Champions League, is a thing to be celebrated. But the manner of the 2-0 win in Villarreal on Tuesday night was all too familiar for United fans, with their team below par for much of the contest, before one particular star player bailed them out once more.

Reports: Cards, LHP Steven Matz agree to 4-year deal

The St. Louis Cardinals agreed to sign former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Steve Matz to a four-year, $44 million free agent contract, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The deal, which is pending a physical, reportedly could be worth up to $48 million if Matz achieves all incentives.

Soccer: Win over Villarreal a huge boost for the players, says Carrick

Manchester United's caretaker manager Michael Carrick said Tuesday's 2-0 victory over Villarreal in the Champions League was a huge boost for the players following their recent poor run of form that led to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's departure. United progressed to the last 16 after picking up their first win in four games in all competitions and Carrick, who is in temporary charge after Solskjaer was sacked on Sunday, said the victory was all about the players.

Tennis: Sabalenka needs to find balance for major success, says Dokic

Aryna Sabalenka has all the weapons to win a Grand Slam but the Belarusian needs to strike a balance between unleashing the power and opting for the safer shot, former world number four Jelena Dokic said. Sabalenka, 23, has won 10 titles on the WTA Tour and reached consecutive major semi-finals at Wimbledon and the U.S. Open this year.

NBA roundup: Knicks down LeBron-less Lakers

Evan Fournier scored 26 points to lead six New York Knicks in double figures Tuesday night, and the hosts squandered all of a 25-point lead before recovering to beat the LeBron James-less Los Angeles Lakers 106-100. Julius Randle had 20 points and 16 rebounds and Immanuel Quickley hit four key 3-pointers in the fourth quarter on his way to 14 points for New York.

