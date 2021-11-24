Ind vs NZ, 1st Test: If there's anyone to challenge hosts, then it is Williamson, says Irfan

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels Team India's biggest threat in the upcoming Test series against New Zealand will be Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson. The first Test of the two-match series between India and New Zealand begins on Thursday in Kanpur. "If we talk about the two-test series, if there is anyone who can challenge Team India then it is Kane Williamson, the man himself because he's a fantastic cricketer. Especially when it comes to Test cricket," said Irfan Pathan on Star Sports show Follow The Blues.

"But, the second biggest challenge for the Indian team will be playing at Wankhede, in Mumbai because that pitch will be very much suited to New Zealand cricketers as well because it has bounce. Unless we get a rank turner if the pitch is really good and bouncy the way it is generally, then New Zealand can pose a huge threat," he added. On the other hand, former Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh spoke about head coach Rahul Dravid's importance in the team.

"See, the combination will obviously take some time for everyone to adjust to with new things, new processes that Rahul will bring onto the table and I think the triangle of these three is joined to one another, Rahul with Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma. I think they should be working together and take Indian cricket to new heights and with Rahul coming in, I can tell you that players will be given a lot of assurance," said Harbhajan Singh. "Players will be given good chances, there won't be any unfair treatment and you will not be left out of the team, they will be given proper opportunities and that's what Rahul Dravid will bring onto the table. He will bring a lot of stability to the team," he added. (ANI)

