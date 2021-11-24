French soccer star Benzema gets one-year suspended jail term
A Court in Versailles on Wednesday found France and Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema guilty of complicity in the attempted blackmail of former international team mate Mathieu Valbuena over a sex tape and sentenced him to a one-year suspended jail term. He was also fined 75,000 euros ($84,170). Benzema, who had denied any wrongdoing, was not in court.
Prosecutors had argued that Benzema had encouraged Valbuena to pay a suspected group of blackmailers in order to keep the sexually explicit tape out of the public eye. ($1 = 0.8910 euros)
