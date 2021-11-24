Left Menu

SA pacer Lungi Ngidi tests positive for COVID-19, out of ODI series against Netherlands

He missed the Sri Lanka tour that followed in September for personal reasons, and was included in the T20 World Cup squad but did not play a game.In other team news, seam bowler Lizaad Williams has also been ruled out of the series due to a intercostal muscle strain.He Williams is undergoing treatment and will continue to be assessed.

PTI | Johannesburg | Updated: 24-11-2021 16:02 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 15:44 IST
SA pacer Lungi Ngidi tests positive for COVID-19, out of ODI series against Netherlands
Image Credit: Twitter (@ICC)
  • Country:
  • South Africa

South Africa pacer Lungi Ngidi has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been withdrawn from the three-match home ODI series against the Netherlands beginning at Centurion on Friday, the country's cricket board said on Wednesday.

Pacer Junior Dala has been called up as Ngidi's replacement, Cricket South Africa (CSA) said in a statement.

''Lungi Ngidi has also been forced to withdraw from the tour after testing positive for COVID-19. He is well and in good spirits and abiding by CSA's COVID-19 protocols, in line with government regulations,'' the CSA said. ''The Proteas medical team will keep in contact with him to ensure his physical and mental well-being. Junior Dala has been called up to replace him.'' The 25-year-old Ngidi has not played for South Africa since the Ireland series in July. He missed the Sri Lanka tour that followed in September for personal reasons, and was included in the T20 World Cup squad but did not play a game.

In other team news, seam bowler Lizaad Williams has also been ruled out of the series due to an intercostal muscle strain.

''He (Williams) is undergoing treatment and will continue to be assessed. No replacement has been named.'' Four members of the management team have been rested following back-to-back tours, including the recently concluded T20 World Cup and living in bio-secure environments.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021