Cricket-Cooley to work with England's pace bowlers ahead of Ashes

Australian Troy Cooley has returned to work with the England team as a consultant bowling coach ahead of the Ashes series which starts next month in Brisbane, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Wednesday. Cooley was bowling coach for England when they won the Ashes in 2005 after a drought of nearly 20 years. However, he went on to coach Australia's bowlers having not had his contract extended by the ECB.

He will now work under Elite Pace Bowling Coach Jon Lewis in supporting the team's preparations for the first test of the five-match series starting in Brisbane on Dec. 8. Cooley will then assist England A in their four-day match against Australia A starting Dec. 9.

"It's great to have someone of Troy's expertise and experience supporting our Ashes prep and also working closely with the Lions (second tier) pace bowlers," Mo Bobat, the ECB Performance Director said in a statement. "Troy's understanding of what it takes to be successful in Australian conditions is second to none, and the players are sure to benefit hugely."

The 55-year-old Cooley joined the test specialists and the Lions for the three-day intra-squad warmup match that began on Tuesday at Redlands, Brisbane. During his previous coaching spell with England, he was instrumental in helping players such as James Anderson, Andrew Flintoff, Steve Harmison and Matthew Hoggard.

England are looking to regain the Ashes for the first time since 2015, having lost in 2017-18. The 2019 series was drawn.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)