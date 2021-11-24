Left Menu

Indonesia Open: Kidambi Srikanth defeats Prannoy, marches into next round

India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday progressed to the next round of the ongoing Indonesia Open.

ANI | Jakarta | Updated: 24-11-2021 17:14 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 17:14 IST
Shuttler Kidambi Srikanth (file image). Image Credit: ANI
India shuttler Kidambi Srikanth on Wednesday progressed to the next round of the ongoing Indonesia Open. In an all Indian affair, Srikanth defeated HS Prannoy 21-15, 19-21, 21- 12in a match that lasted for 56 minutes.

Srikanth won the first game, but Prannoy staged a comeback, sending the match into the third and deciding game. Srikanth however did not relent and he ended up winning the third and final game, progressing ahead in the ongoing tournament. Earlier in the day, Sai Praneeth progressed ahead in the Indonesia Open after defeating France's Toma Junior Popov 21-19, 21-18.

Two-time Olympic medallist and star Indian shuttler PV Sindhu also entered the pre-quarterfinals of the ongoing Indonesia Open on Wednesday. The Indian shuttler defeated Japan's Aya Ohori 17-21, 21-17, 21-17 in the match that lasted for 70 minutes on Court 1. Sindhu went down in the first game, but she was able to rise to the occasion in the next two games, and as a result, she ended up winning the contest.

Earlier in the day, the mixed doubles pair of Dhruv Kapila and N Sikki Reddy lost to the Japanese duo of Kyohei Yamashita and Naru Shinoya 21-12, 21-7. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

