RIL to own new cricket team in Emirates Cricket Board's new UAE T20 league

Reliance Industries Limited, which owns IPL side Mumbai Indians, is set to acquire a new franchise in the Emirates Cricket Board's upcoming UAE T20 League. ''The move is the first major overseas expansion of Reliance Industries' cricket operations in the global franchise-based leagues,'' according to a release. Nita Ambani, co-owner of Mumbai Indians said, ''I look forward to strengthening and further expanding our global fanbase, and having a longer engagement with them through this new League.''

