Football Delhi names 20-member squad for senior women's national football c'ships

Mid-fielder Deepika Venkatesh will lead Delhi team in the 26th Senior Women’s National Football Championship to be held in Kozhikode, Kerala from November 28.

Football Delhi selection committee named A squad of 20 players after two-month-long camp held at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here.

Delhi has been placed in Group D along with Jharkhand, Karnataka and Goa, and will start its campaign on November 29.

Last year's captain Jyoti Ann Burrett will not travel with the team due to an injury. This is the first time she won't be a part of the team since 2009. Football Delhi President Shaji Prabhakaran said, ''Our women players have worked hard in the coaching camp and they are playing at the National Championship after a gap of two years. This will certainly motivate them to improve their game.'' PTI PDS SSC SSC

