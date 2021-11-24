Left Menu

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah retires from Test cricket

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has retired from Test cricket, confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday.

24-11-2021
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah retires from Test cricket
Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah (Photo/ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Bangladesh

Bangladesh all-rounder Mahmudullah has retired from Test cricket, confirmed Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Wednesday. As a result, the all-rounder's 12-year career in the longest format has come to an end.

"I had always thought of going on a high and I believe this is the right time to end my Test career. I want to extend my gratitude to the BCB president for supporting me when I returned to the Test team," Mahmudullah stated in a release issued by Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), as reported by ESPNcricinfo. "I thank my teammates and the support staff for always encouraging me and believing in my ability. It has been an absolute honour and privilege to play Test cricket for Bangladesh and I will cherish the many memories," he added.

Mahmudullah however confirmed that he will continue to play white-ball cricket for his country. "Although I am retiring from Tests, I will still be playing ODIs and T20 internationals and really looking forward to continue giving my best for my country in white-ball cricket," said Mahmudullah.

The 35-year-old played 50 Tests for Bangladesh, managing to score 2,914 runs at an average of 33.49. He also managed to scalp 43 wickets in his career with his best figures being 5/51. (ANI)

