Left Menu

Soccer-Gudjohnsen steps down as Iceland assistant coach

Former Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen will resign as assistant coach of the Iceland national team next week after less than a year in the role, the country's football association (KSI) said. The 43-year-old, who is Iceland's all-time joint-top scorer with 26 goals in 88 international games, departs with his side having failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. "An agreement...

Reuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 24-11-2021 19:29 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 19:29 IST
Soccer-Gudjohnsen steps down as Iceland assistant coach
  • Country:
  • Denmark

Former Chelsea forward Eidur Gudjohnsen will resign as assistant coach of the Iceland national team next week after less than a year in the role, the country's football association (KSI) said. The 43-year-old, who is Iceland's all-time joint-top scorer with 26 goals in 88 international games, departs with his side having failed to qualify for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

"An agreement... was reached with my interests, the national team and KSI in mind. I'd like to thank everyone in the union for their excellent cooperation over the past year," Gudjohnsen, said in a KSI statement https://www.ksi.is/um-ksi/frettir/frettasafn/frett/2021/11/23/Eidur-Smari-laetur-af-storfum- released on Tuesday. "The past year has been very challenging both on and off the field."

Gudjohnsen, who also played Barcelona, made his Iceland debut in 1996 when he came off the bench to replace his father Arnor. His last international was Iceland's quarter-final match against France at Euro 2016. Two of Gudjohnsen's three sons, Sveinn Aron (23) and Andri (19), scored in Iceland's World Cup qualifying victory over Liechtenstein last month.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria
4
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021