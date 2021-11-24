Darshna pips Ganemat for maiden National Women's skeet title

Khelo India Youth Games champion Darshna Rathore of Rajasthan pipped country's top ranked women's Skeet shooter Ganemat Sekhon of Punjab 50-46 to win her maiden National Skeet title here on Wednesday. Ganemat, however, clinched the junior women’s crown by winning a shoot-off with Areeba Khan of Uttar Pradesh after both had levelled at 50 hits each in the six-women final at the New Moti Bagh Gun Club here. Darshna picked up a bronze in the junior section with a score of 41 in the medal round.

The women's skeet competitions marked the first medal events of the 64th National Shooting Championship Competitions (NSCC) in shotgun events being held here from November 22 to December 14, a release said.

Earlier, Ganemat had topped the 31-strong field in qualification with a score of 117 out of 125. Darshna had shot 113 to qualify in third spot behind Areeba, who shot 116. The bronze in junior women's skeet event was bagged by Raiza Dhillon of Haryana, who shot 36 in the final.

The Shooting Nationals are being held concurrently at Patiala, Delhi and Bhopal. While Shotgun and Pistol Nationals are presently on, the Rifle Nationals are scheduled to begin in Bhopal from Friday.

