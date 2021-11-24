Left Menu

Ice hockey-Ukraine federation withdraws two clubs from championship over rule breach

The Ukrainian ice hockey federation has withdrawn holders HC Donbass and Kramatorsk from this season's national championship after they violated rules by fielding temporarily suspended players in matches, it said on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-11-2021 21:03 IST | Created: 24-11-2021 21:03 IST
Ice hockey-Ukraine federation withdraws two clubs from championship over rule breach

The Ukrainian ice hockey federation has withdrawn holders HC Donbass and Kramatorsk from this season's national championship after they violated rules by fielding temporarily suspended players in matches, it said on Wednesday. The disciplinary committee of the Hockey Federation of Ukraine said in a statement http://fhu.com.ua/index.php/champukr1/2994-ofitsiino-kluby-donbas-i-kramatorsk-zniati-z-chempionatu-ukrainy that both Donbass and Kramatorsk had violated the regulations three times this season.

Earlier this month, the federation had temporarily suspended several players from both the teams after they were withdrawn by their clubs from national duty at the Euro Ice Hockey Challenge without permission. It said that the clubs had then named the players in their teams for matches ignoring warnings.

Donbass termed the decision illegal and said they would appeal to the International Ice Hockey Federation. Donbass and Kramatorsk are second and fifth in the league after 19 games of the season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 11 KB5007262 update with lot of improvements, bug...

 Global
2
Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

Study suggests there could be 1 in 5 galaxies hidden behind cosmic dust

 Denmark
3
Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to be decided by tour operators: Rail minister.

Bharat Gaurav trains can be operated by both pvt sector and IRCTC; fare to b...

 India
4
Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killing 45

Bus carrying North Macedonian tourists crashes in flames in Bulgaria, killin...

 Bulgaria

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021